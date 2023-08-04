National Health Authority announces extension of its Digital Health Incentives Scheme till December 31, 2023

August 04, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The National Health Authority (NHA) on Friday announced extension of its Digital Health Incentives Scheme (DHIS) under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) till December 31, 2023.

Under the DHIS, incentives are provided to hospitals and diagnostic labs and to the providers of digital health solutions such as Hospital/ Health Management Information System (HMIS) and Laboratory Management Information System (LMIS) for adopting and enabling transformative digitisation under the ABDM.

The DHIS was launched with effect from January 1, 2023 as part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Under the DHIS, the eligible health facilities and digital solutions companies shall be able to earn financial incentives of up to ₹4 crore based on the number of digital health records created and linked to ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) numbers of the patients.

Cost reduction

This incentive can be availed by the health facilities (hospitals, diagnostic labs) and Digital Solution Companies, registered with ABDM’s Health Facility Registry (HFR) and fulfilling the eligibility criterion specified under the scheme. It is anticipated that the DHIS advantages offered to the DSCs will contribute to cost reduction or will be transmitted further to the relevant healthcare facilities to pay their digitisation costs, etc.

As on date, 1,205 health facilities have registered under this scheme with 567 public and 638 private hospitals/ clinics/ diagnostic labs. Further, out of the 25 digital solution companies registered, 22 are from the private sector. Till June 2023, close to 120 health facilities and seven health tech companies have received incentives totalling to ₹4.84 crore. The incentive recipients include government hospitals like AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Bhopal, Lok Bandhu Rajnarayan Combined Hospital, Lucknow, KC General Hospital, Bengaluru and private hospitals like KGMU, Lucknow, KIMS Hubbali, Bengaluru among others.

