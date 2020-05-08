National

National Green Tribunal to hear Visakhapatnam incident on Friday

Earlier in the day, an NGO had sought constitution of a high-level committee comprising of judges and officers, not below the rank of Joint Secretary, to look into the incident

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday took cognisance of the gas leak in Visakhapatnam and is likely to hear the matter on Friday.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel will take up the case pertaining to the incident in which at least 11 people were killed and several others affected.

Earlier in the day, NGO Centre for Wildfire and Environmental Litigation Foundation (CWEL) had sought constitution of a high-level committee comprising of judges and officers, not below the rank of Joint Secretary, to look into the incident.

It had also sought directions to the state government to ensure protection of residents of the area and also sought imposition of costs on violators.

