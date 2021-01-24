National Girl Child Day | PM Modi hails accomplishments of nation’s daughters in various fields

The Central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on National Girl Child Day on January 24.
India celebrates the National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, every year on January 24.
“On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields,” PM Modi said in a tweet.
The Central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity, he said.
“Today is also a day to specially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity,” the Prime Minister said in another tweet.
