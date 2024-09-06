GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Exit Test for Ayush to apply to students who had enrolled from 2021-2022 onwards: Minister

Many students had sought clarity on the implementation of the test

Published - September 06, 2024 02:42 am IST - New Delhi

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Exit Test (NExT) for Ayush will be applicable to students who had enrolled from the 2021-22 academic session onwards, Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav announced on Thursday (September 5, 2024). 

The Minister said that the decision was taken on the recommendation of a government committee set up to review the concerns of students in the matter. A number of representations had come from students of Ayush streams seeking clarity in the implementation of NExT. Mr. Jadhav held a meeting with some Ayurvedha and homeopathy students regarding the issue.

The test is mandatory for obtaining licence and enrollment in State or national registers after completing a one-year internship. The examination features clinical case scenarios, images, and videos to evaluate practical skills. 

Those interns who have not completed their internship but have qualified in NExT shall be eligible to register only after the completion of the one-year internship.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) Act 2020 and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) Act, 2020 came into force with effect from June 11, 2021 and July 5, 2021, respectively. NExT is required to be conducted by the Commissions under the provisions of the Acts, within three years from the date of enforcement of these legislations.

The Minister stated that the government’s aim is to ensure a fair and transparent process along with maintaining the quality of Ayush education and healthcare standards.

NExT is designed to assess the clinical competency, medical ethics understanding, and ability to handle medico-legal cases for graduates in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Sowa-Rigpa.

Published - September 06, 2024 02:42 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.