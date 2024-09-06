National Exit Test for Ayush to apply to students who had enrolled from 2021-2022 onwards: Minister

The National Exit Test (NExT) for Ayush will be applicable to students who had enrolled from the 2021-22 academic session onwards, Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav announced on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

The Minister said that the decision was taken on the recommendation of a government committee set up to review the concerns of students in the matter. A number of representations had come from students of Ayush streams seeking clarity in the implementation of NExT. Mr. Jadhav held a meeting with some Ayurvedha and homeopathy students regarding the issue.

The test is mandatory for obtaining licence and enrollment in State or national registers after completing a one-year internship. The examination features clinical case scenarios, images, and videos to evaluate practical skills.

Those interns who have not completed their internship but have qualified in NExT shall be eligible to register only after the completion of the one-year internship.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) Act 2020 and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) Act, 2020 came into force with effect from June 11, 2021 and July 5, 2021, respectively. NExT is required to be conducted by the Commissions under the provisions of the Acts, within three years from the date of enforcement of these legislations.

The Minister stated that the government’s aim is to ensure a fair and transparent process along with maintaining the quality of Ayush education and healthcare standards.

NExT is designed to assess the clinical competency, medical ethics understanding, and ability to handle medico-legal cases for graduates in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Sowa-Rigpa.