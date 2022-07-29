India

National Education Policy rooted in 'Bharatiyata' while assimilating global perspective, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji
PTI New Delhi July 29, 2022 17:56 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:15 IST

The new National Education Policy (NEP) is in sync with the nation's roots and has gained unprecedented acceptance from the entire country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on July 29, 2022.

Noting that the NEP is rooted in "Bharatiyata" while assimilating global perspective, Mr. Shah said the policy enriches knowledge and culture and is aligned with aspirations of society.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"The purpose of education is to develop character, empathy, courage and prepare students to deal with challenges of life. Education can enable India to reach the pinnacle of success. Society is looking up to us with expectations and hope to make it happen. Our educational aspiration is not only for earning degrees and certificates but also to achieve global good," Mr. Shah said at an event on the completion of two years since the launch of NEP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"National Education Policy is in sync with the roots of the nation and has gained unprecedented acceptance from the entire country. The policy has clearly stated that robust public education system is foundation of a thriving democratic nation. Purpose of NEP is to develop citizens who combine national pride with global good with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he said.

The Home Minister also noted that NEP is an antidote to Macaulay's system of education designed to colonise our minds.

Mr. Shah launched a slew of initiatives in the education and skill development sector to mark the completion of two years of the NEP.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in 2020 replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and was aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
education
national government
Read more...