National Doctors Day | PM Modi, Amit Shah laud doctors, CAs

July 01, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, July 1, 2023, lauded the contribution of doctors on the National Doctors Day, calling them exemplars of the highest degree of courage, selflessness, and resilience.

"On Doctors Day, I express my deepest gratitude to the entire doctor community. Even amid the most unprecedented times, doctors have exemplified highest degree of courage, selflessness and resilience. Their dedication goes beyond healing; it gives our society hope and strength," he tweeted.

July 1 is observed as the National Doctors Day to commemorate Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned doctor who served as West Bengal chief minister too, and whose birth and death anniversary fall on this day.

CA Day

In another tweet, PM Modi also praised the services of chartered accountants on the CA Day.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established on July 1 in 1949.

He tweeted, "On Chartered Accountants Day, we honour a professional community which is among our nation's key financial architects. Their analytical acumen and steadfast commitment are crucial in strengthening our economy. Their expertise helps build a prosperous and self-reliant India."

Salute to the noble healers and lifesavers: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday, July 1, 2023, extended his greetings to doctors on the occasion of Doctors Day, saying their unwavering commitment to serving humanity has made a whole lot of difference in the world.

He also extended his gratitude to the chartered accountants on the occasion of CA Day “for keeping the wheels of our economy running through all weather”.

“On Doctors Day my heartiest greetings to the doctors, who guard our health and wellbeing.

“Their unwavering commitment to serving humanity has made a whole lot of difference in our world and will continue to do so. Salute to the noble healers and lifesavers,” Mr. Shah tweeted.