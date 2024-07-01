On the occasion of Doctor’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 30 said his government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India and ensuring doctors get the widespread respect they deserve.

July 1 is observed as the National Doctor’s Day to commemorate Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned doctor who served as West Bengal chief minister too, and whose birth and death anniversary fall on this day.

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said, “Greetings on #Doctors Day. This is a day to honour the incredible dedication and compassion of our healthcare heroes. They can navigate the most challenging complexities with remarkable skill.”

“Our Government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India and ensuring doctors get the widespread respect they deserve,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed gratitude towards the medical fraternity on the occasion

"On National Doctors' Day, we express our heartfelt gratitude and deepest appreciation for the tireless efforts and selfless dedication of our medical fraternity - doctors, healthcare professionals, frontline workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, nurses, and medical staff," Mr. Kharge said in a post on X.

"We salute their unwavering commitment to saving lives and their unrelenting service to humanity," he said.

The Congress leader also remembered Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

"We also honour the legacy of the illustrious Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a visionary physician, educationist, and freedom fighter, who served as the second Chief Minister of West Bengal and made significant contributions to nation building. His remarkable life and work continue to inspire us," he said.

