National Defence College is the crucible of strategic leadership, says Commandant Air Marshal D. Choudhury

National Defence College Commandant Air Marshal D. Choudhury. Photo: ndc.nic.in

09 November 2020 00:15 IST

With the reputation the NDC enjoys, there is lot of demand from various countries, says Commandant Choudhury as the NDC celebrates its diamond jubilee.

As the prestigious National Defence College (NDC) celebrated its diamond jubilee, Commandant Air Marshal D. Choudhury recalled the long journey to build an institution of excellence, its constant evolution and close contact with other defence colleges across the world.

Can you talk of the journey of the institution in its early days, especially how it came close to being shut?

In 1962, then Defence Minister V.K. Krishna Menon visited NDC for a talk. It’s there in our book, The Lamp of Wisdom. There was a heated discussion and people brought out that there could be war with China. He was furious that the NDC was encouraging such kind of thoughts which was not in sync with what was happening in the world, apparently.

In 1963, there was actually no course for six months, till Lt. Gen. Bahadur Singh, the founding commandant, met the PM somewhere and requested him to come and visit the institute. The PM came along with the Defence Minister. During the course of the visit, it was mentioned to him that NDC had actually predicted the war and it had put up the whole thing to the Government, which turned out to be a fact later. That’s when apparently the PM made a comment to the Defence Minister that is why NDC must continue. That is how we had a second lease of life.

NDC is looking at increasing the intake with more seats for friendly foreign countries. Can you elaborate on that?

When we started in 1960, we were about 21 course members, and around 2000 we hit 100. We have been 100 course members for quite sometime now. With the reputation that NDC enjoys, there is lot of demand from various countries. In the present set up, out of 100, 40 are from the Army, 6 from Navy, 12 from Air Force, 17 civil servants and 25 are foreign officers. This figure will now go up, with eight additional foreign officers, to 33. The other two will be from the Central Armed Police Forces or others. It is balancing external and internal demand.

We are looking at increasing the numbers from outside, obviously as there is a lot of demand. We have been wanting to expand to fulfil this demand, we could finally do it now. Earlier there was the problem of expansion because of the area within. This time we took some hard decisions and did some expansion.

We don’t choose the countries; we give suggestions based on past trends to the Ministry. The countries which will get additional slots were mentioned by Defence Secretary in his speech which are, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Philippines, Indonesia and Maldives.

What are the major changes the institute has undertaken?

Because we had to increase the capacity, we also took the initiative to increase the number of instructors and mentors. All this was done earlier, but we put in place a process. Like this year we had a study to go through the entire syllabus. Based on this year’s course and next year’s requirement, we work out an exhaustive course content for next year’s curriculum. We have expanded on the strategy and the strategic leadership part of the course. We expanded on the media interaction and media capsule. Earlier it was just two-day affair, now it is a three-and-a-half day affair and also part of the strategic gaming exercise. We have a journal, which we revamped. Basically, we qualitatively improved everything.

This year gave us the opportunity to focus on the qualitative academic content. We added what is called the ‘Agile Strategic Analysis Tools’. Incidents like COVID, Galwan and others, we instantly asked the course members to immediately analyse and write upon and then see how it pans out. Discuss how it develops and see if our thinking and orientation was correct.

This time in the strategic gaming exercise, we have expanded the content a lot. Even the strategic gaming exercises which went for a week, were done totally in house. In fact, the first strategic gaming exercise (economic) was done totally online.

To give institutional capacity continuity to this place, the President is going to announce a Chair of Excellence on November 11 which will allow us to get one member, preferably Ex-NDC, who will become a sort of resident mentor and ensure continuity in the syllabus. Initially, we worked the terms for three years but may be review it after two years... It will be as per standard University guidelines.

Broadly we sort of kept the structure adapting through the course. By March 16 we sent everyone home just before the lockdown. By March 31 we were online. Thereafter, we continued the entire course online, without any break or any losses except the study tours.

What has been your interaction with other NDCs worldwide?

When Sri Lanka wanted to set up their NDC, their team had come here, went through our syllabus, our practices. Their members were already here in the course. They must have picked up the best practices.

The NDC has a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will all NDCs of the world. Every three years or so we have a seminar. The COVID pandemic showed us that we can keep the interactions going virtually. We did virtual interactions with Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), London, and the Norwegian Defence University.

Recently the CDS has been appointed and there is push for integration with formation of theatre commands. How is the institute adapting to it?

It has been so long coming, it has been debated and discussed in many forms. So we are all quite prepared for these changes which were long overdue. Now that they have come, it is important that we grasp the changes quickly and build on them.

As an institute of strategic thought, what has been the work culture?

In the entire course there are lectures everyday given by experts of all shades and colour. There are six phases which are studied here: socio-political, economic, global issues, strategic neighbourhood, strategy and national security, and international security and relations. Based on these, we have the best of lecturers coming and talking. They speak for an hour and then there are questions and answers. Here we don’t teach anybody. It is sort of thrown up and left for everyone to absorb. Now, that is supplemented by the tours that we do, to see things on the ground.

NDC is the crucible of strategic leadership. We are giving an exposure to the future strategic leadership of the nation. Since we discuss national security at such length and detail, we see everything from the strategic perspective. From that perspective, it’s an abode of strategic excellence where independent thought is encouraged. Interestingly, there is no use of rank or position and everyone is on first name basis so that everyone is on the same level. The other important thing is this institute builds strong bonds. We build a lot of friends.