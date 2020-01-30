Countrywide missing persons and vehicle databases go public domain

Citizens all over the country can now search for missing persons and check police records of any vehicle from a countrywide database.

The citizen-centric services were launched by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) platform. They can be accessed at the portal http://digitalpolicecitizenservices.gov.in, or through a link in the existing ‘Digital Police Portal’, an official statement said.

“So far, such services were being provided through the State citizen portals. It is the first time that they are being launched centrally,” the statement said. Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar presided over the launch ceremony.

“The two citizen services, namely ‘Missing Person Search’ and ‘Generate Vehicle NOC’ (No Objection Certificate) will now be available online to citizens,” NCRB Director Ram Phal Pawar said.

‘Huge benefit’

“Citizens can search for their missing kin against the national database of recovered unidentified found persons or unidentified dead bodies, from their homes. This will hugely benefit relatives of missing persons and save them from running pillar to post, as all such details, including photos, are available in the CCTNS and will now be accessible to citizens through this portal at their convenience,” Mr. Pawar said.

On the ‘Generate Vehicle NOC’ service, the NCRB Director said it allows citizens to ascertain the status of a vehicle before its second-hand purchase, as to whether it was “suspicious or clean” based on police records.

“This search could be made against the national database based on the vehicle’s details. One can generate and download the relevant NOC, required by the RTO (Regional Transport Office) before the transfer of ownership,” the statement quoting Mr. Pawar said.