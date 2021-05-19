National Council of CBSE Schools makes plea against cancellation of Class 12 board exams

The request is made based on the inference that Class 12 pass certificate is a key document considered for entry into higher educational institutions

The National Council of CBSE Schools has urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to conduct the Class 12 board examination even if it is delayed in view of the pandemic situation.

The request for not cancelling the exam was made based on the inference that the Class 12 pass certificate was a key document considered for entry into various higher educational institutions.

"We feel that the exam has to be conducted even if it's delayed, probably even by using alternative examination patterns,” pointed out Indira Rajan, secretary-general of the council.

Review meeting

The Minister of Education had chaired a review meeting with the education secretaries of States and Union Territories on Monday to discuss various measures to be adopted for the management of the education system amidst the pandemic crisis. The meeting had also discussed the pending Class 12 exams. Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal had sought suggestions from the States on the conduct of the exam.

Ms. Indira Rajan said that the higher educational institutions would take into account the quality of the eligibility process while admitting students into various programmes. “A decision to hold the exams will resolve the anxiety of both the students and parents. Many of them were eagerly awaiting entry into good-quality professional institutions,” she said.

The council hoped that the Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education would take a favourable position considering the future of the students.

The board had pointed out that a review on the Class 12 exams will be held on or after June 1. The Class 10 exams were cancelled earlier in view of the pandemic situation. Many students and parents had called for cancelling the Class 12 exams. They had suggested an evaluation system similar to the guidelines prescribed for Class 10 students.