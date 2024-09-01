GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Must make all efforts to change 'culture of adjournments' in courts: President Murmu

Murmu said all judges of the country have the responsibility to protect justice

Published - September 01, 2024 06:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud release the Supreme Court of India’s flag during the closing ceremony of ‘National Conference of the District Judiciary’, in New Delhi, on September 1, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud release the Supreme Court of India’s flag during the closing ceremony of ‘National Conference of the District Judiciary’, in New Delhi, on September 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (September 1) said that efforts need to be made to change the "culture of adjournments" in courts to ensure swift justice.

Addressing the valedictory event of the two-day National Conference of the District Judiciary here, she said that the pendency of court cases is a big challenge for "all of us".

"All possible efforts need to be made to change the culture of adjournments in courts," she said.

Ms. Murmu said all judges of the country have the responsibility to protect justice.

She said common people's stress level increases in courtroom settings, a phenomenon she coined as "Black court syndrome," and suggested it be studied.

She also expressed happiness over the increase in the number of women judicial officers.

The event was attended by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal. Ms. Murmu also released a flag and insignia of the Supreme Court during the programme held at the Bharat Mandapam here.

