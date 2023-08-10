National Commission for Women should address complaints in a time-bound manner: House panel

August 10, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - New Delhi

Amid allegations of the lack of action by the National Commission for Women on incidents of crimes against women in Manipur, a Parliamentary Committee has recommended that the NCW should take appropriate measures to resolve all complaints it receives within a definite period of time by streamlining the procedures in coordination with the concerned agencies.

The Committee on Empowerment of Women, headed by BJP MP Heena Gavit, recommended that both the Ministry of Women and Child Development and National Commission for Women should look into the procedures being adopted by the NCW for resolving complaints.

This should be done by streamlining the procedures, putting in place an efficient work force and in coordination with the concerned agencies, said the report titled “Working of National Commission for Women and State Commissions for Women”.

The recommendations and observations of the committee assume significance against the backdrop of crimes against women in Manipur. Before the video of women being paraded naked and assaulted in Manipur went viral on July 19, the NCW had been apprised of the same through an appeal by two women activists and a civil society organisation called the North American Manipur Tribal Association (NAMTA) more than a month ago on June 12.

The appeal which was emailed to the NCW Chairperson listed six incidents of violence and assault against women belonging to the Kuki tribe.

In the report submitted in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the House panel said it found that the majority of Indian women especially in rural, remote and hilly areas as well as in the tribal belts were still unaware of their rights or even the existence and functioning of the National and the State Commissions for Women.

The committee, in this regard recommended that the NCW may come out with new initiatives to create awareness amongst the women living in such areas and also conduct drives using all modes of communications, including digital platforms/social media.

It further asked the NCW to revisit the existing helpline numbers and seriously consider making them simpler and easier to remember.

It also recommended that the Ministry of Women and Child Development look at the States that have not yet established State Commissions for Women and ensure that they are established immediately. It also asked the Ministry to impress upon the States the need to strengthen their State Commissions by filling up vacancies of Chairperson, members and other staff.