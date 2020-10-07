National Commission for Women notices to three for revealing Hathras victim’s identity

It asks Amit Malviya, Digvijaya Singh, Swara Bhasker to take down the tweets

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday issued notices to BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and actor Swara Bhasker for their tweets allegedly revealing the identity of the Hathras gang-rape case victim.

The three were asked to take down the tweets in question and provide an explanation.

“@NCWIndia has served notices to @amitmalviya @digvijaya_28 & @ReallySwara seeking explanation on their #Twitter posts revealing the identity of the #Hathras vicitm along with a direction to remove these posts immediately & to refrain from sharing such posts in future @sharmarekha (sic),” a tweet by the NCW’s official account said, tagging NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.

In the notice to Mr. Malviya, the NCW said a picture of the victim had been used during a protest, which it had come across on Twitter. The notice said the Supreme Court had ruled that there was a bar on any matter that could lead to the identity of the victim being discerned, not just the name.