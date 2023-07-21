National Commission for Women asks Twitter to remove Manipur video

July 21, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - New Delhi:

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur even as it asked Twitter to remove the video of the incident from the social media site.

“The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of this,” its chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted.

The official handle of the women’s commission also tweeted that “the NCW has formally directed the Head, Public Policy at Twitter India to remove the video showing the disgraceful act of two women being paraded naked. This video compromises the victims’ identities and is a punishable offence”.

Ms. Sharma said she had also spoken to the Director General of Police, Manipur who had stated that the main accused had been arrested. “He assured me that others will also be arrested soon,” she said.

‘Punish the culprits’

Khushbhu Sundar, NCW member, told the media in Chennai: “We as a humane society should hang our heads in shame. We all need to put the political blame aside and make sure that these kind of incidents do not happen again. We need to collectively fight crime against women. The culprits should be punished”.

The Manipur police on Thursday arrested one of the accused who was seen in a May 4 video which had gone viral on social media. A case of abduction, gangrape and murder has been registered at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed persons as well.

