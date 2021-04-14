National Commission for SCs starts online complaints portal

Complaints of atrocities against Scheduled Castes can now be registered with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) through its online portal launched on Wednesday, NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla said.

The portal – ncsc.negd.in – would allow users to track the progress of their complaints, which had been a problem for complainants who submitted their grievances by post or by hand, Mr. Sampla said.

Speaking at the launch of the portal, Mr. Sampla said Android and iOS apps for the online complaint management portal would be launched in about two weeks. He said the portal allowed users to submit audio and video files as evidence or as the grievance itself.

Electronics and IT Ministry Ravi Shankar Prasad said the launch of the portal on Wednesday gained significance as the country marked the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said the portal would make it easier for the SC population to register their complaints.