National Commission for Scheduled Castes to examine Wankhede’s complaint

New Delhi

01 November 2021 19:20 IST

Implicated in false charge, says NCB officer

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) will examine the complaint of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede that he was being implicated in a false case, NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla said on Monday.

Mr. Wankhede, the NCB’s Mumbai Zonal director, has been in the limelight in connection with the Aryan Khan case and was recently accused by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik of faking his caste certificate.

The NCB officer visited the NCSC on Monday, after which the commission said via a tweet that Mr. Wankhede had lodged a complaint. Mr. Sampla said the Commission would examine all the facts regarding the documents submitted by Mr. Wankhede. He added that Mr. Wankhede alleged he was “tortured” and expressed apprehensions that a conspiracy was being hatched to implicate him in a false case.

Advertising

Advertising