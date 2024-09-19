ADVERTISEMENT

National Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR to generate about 5 lakh jobs: I&B Minister

Updated - September 19, 2024 07:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality sector is poised for explosive growth, the Minister said; the centre has been approved by the Union Cabinet, and is modelled on the IITs and IIMs

The Hindu Bureau

India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector is poised for explosive growth, with vast opportunities for employment and innovation,” Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw has said in an X post. Photo: X/@AshwiniVaishnaw

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday (September 19, 2024) said the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) to be set up by the Centre will have the potential to create about 5 lakh jobs.

“Films like RRR, Baahubali, The Lion King and Avatar have demonstrated the immense potential of animation and immersive technology! India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector is poised for explosive growth, with vast opportunities for employment and innovation,” the Minister said on social media platform X.

“What does AVGC and immersive tech cover? Immersive technologies create lifelike, interactive experiences. This includes Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and 3D modelling & animation. Whether you’re a 3D animator, VR/AR creator, game developer or comic artist - this is your playground!” Mr. Vaishnaw said.

He said the centre, which has been approved by the Union Cabinet, would be the gateway for aspirants to master immersive tech. “The National Centre of Excellence will offer cutting-edge training and integrate India’s rich cultural heritage with modern technology, fostering the creation of indigenous intellectual property (IP) and building the future of India’s digital creative economy,” Mr. Vaishnaw said.

“With an estimate to generate 5,00,000 jobs, the NCoE is modelled after premier institutions like IITs [Indian Institutes of Technology] and IIMs [Indian Institutes of Management]. The centre will provide world-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art technology and specialized skills to build a strong talent pool,” he said.

He said students would gain practical experience through industry-driven courses, ensuring they are job-ready upon graduation.

“You’ll also have access to internships, mentorships for aspiring startups, and a curriculum focused on content creation - for India, for the world! By fostering partnerships between the central and state governments, academia, and industry, the NCoE will create a dynamic ecosystem for research, development and innovation in immersive technologies. This is where India’s next-gen creators will thrive,” Mr. Vaishnaw said.

