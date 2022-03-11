National Archives’ exhibition on merger of princely states opens

Instruments of Accession and Instruments of Merger among the original records on display

The National Archives of India (NAI) on Friday kicked off an exhibition, as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, of the Instruments of Accession and Instruments of Merger that led to the integration of princely states.

The exhibition, titled ‘Instruments of Accession and Merger: The Journey of Integration’, was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on the 132nd Foundation Day of the Archives. The exhibition includes original archival documents and cartographic records, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

Speaking to The Hindu, National Archives Deputy Director Syed Farid Ahmad said the exhibition traced the events that led to princely states’ accession. He said while some of the documents had been exhibited before in connection with exhibitions on Independence and the Quit India Movement, many of the records and photos had rarely been seen by the public. For example, he said, a photograph of Hindu Mahasabha president V.D. Savarkar meeting Sir Stafford Cripps as part of the Cripps Mission in 1942. The signed Instruments of Accession of many states were also being exhibited for the first time, he said.

The exhibition showcases Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who as the Home Minister was tasked, along with others, with bringing the princely states into the new nation. The Indian Independence Act, which gave the princely states the option to join India or Pakistan or remain independent, and the Government of India Act passed by the British Parliament in 1935, which had given the princes the option to accede some key responsibilities like defence and communications to the Federation of India, have also been showcased.

Documents from Cooch Behar, Tripura, Bajana, Kutch, Kashmir, Mysore, Travancore, Hyderabad and Bhopal are a part of the exhibition. The exhibition would be open till May 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Mr. Ahmed said the exhibition was a part of the National Archives’ outreach towards students and the general public.

“The exhibition showcases valuable information from NAI records, repositories, library collections that unfold the drama and action of the unification and merger by signing of the Instrument of Accession and the implementation of the modalities of the Instrument of Merger of small princely states,” the Ministry statement said.