Nation is proud of you, President tells Navy

President Ram Nath Kovind.   | Photo Credit: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted Navy personnel on Navy Day and said the nation was proud of their commitment in protecting the country’s maritime frontiers.

“On Navy Day, my greetings to our Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind!” the President, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, tweeted.

December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the Indian Navy’s attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

