Nation in anguish under BJP rule, says Sharad Pawar; NCP calls for Opposition unity

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, centre flanked by party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare before the Extended Working Committe Meeting, in New Delhi, on September 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the next round of Assembly elections, the NCP on Saturday gave a clarion call for unity of the anti-BJP forces and said that the party chief Sharad Pawar would play an important role in this regard.

Addressing the extended working committee of the NCP in New Delhi, Mr. Pawar alleged that the Modi government was “anti-farmer” and had also “failed” to tackle the issue of unemployment. He also slammed the BJP over the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

“I am surprised that the Prime Minister speaks of upholding the dignity of women and two days later the BJP government in the Prime Minister's home State reduced the sentence of those who committed atrocities against Bilkis Bano and her family,” Mr. Pawar said.

The extended working committee of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also re-elected Mr. Pawar as the national president of the party.

The veteran leader said that the farmers were looking forward to getting a good price for their paddy crop, but the government had imposed a 20 per cent export duty on rice and banned the export of broken rice.

“The nation is in deep anguish and we will have to take up these issues vigorously at every forum,” Mr. Pawar said.

A draft political resolution moved during the meeting called for the unity of like-minded parties to fight against the BJP and its allies.

“Sharad Pawar has played an important role in bringing together these parties and putting up a united front to counter the NDA. We must strengthen this resolve and work towards the goal of opposition unity and make sure we achieve this successfully,” the political resolution read.

Speaking on the political resolution, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said the leaders across the political spectrum sought Mr. Pawar’s counsel on the issues of national importance and the veteran leader would play a key role in shaping the politics in the coming times.

Addressing the meeting, senior NCP leader P. C. Chacko slammed the Congress for remaining in the old mindset and failing to recognise the changed political scenario.

Mr. Chacko, a former Congress leader, said the Congress could not win a single panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh and only Mr. Pawar could bring all the opposition parties together.

The Assembly elections are due in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in December, while nine other states including Rajasthan and Karnataka will go to polls next year.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held talks with Mr. Pawar and the leaders have been pitching for opposition unity to take on the BJP.

