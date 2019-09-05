Nation building requires coordination between artificial intelligence and human compassion: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that there is a need for coordination between artificial intelligence and human compassion for nation building.

Mr. Kovind was speaking at an event here to confer national awards to teachers on the occasion of Teachers Day.

“We have abundance of knowledge and then we have good values but in the era of globalisation and competition, we need to have a coordination between artificial intelligence and human compassion, a balance between digital levelling and character building for nation building as it will not only make us knowledgable individuals but better human beings,” the President said.

Forty-six teachers, shortlisted by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry from across the country, were conferred the award.

The awards are given to teachers to acknowledge their contribution and honour their commitment to better quality of school education and enriching the lives of students.

The selection procedure had an online self nomination process followed by a three-tier process at the district, state and national level.

The names of the recipients were recommended by an independent national jury. The nominated teachers gave a presentation on their work before the jury.