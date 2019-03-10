Narendra Modi tweets: ‘NDA seeks your blessings again’

While the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his campaign on Twitter.

“Best wishes to the Election Commission, all those officials and security personnel who will be on the field, across the length and breadth of India assuring smooth elections. India is very proud of the EC for assiduously organising elections for several years,” he tweeted.

“In 2014, the people comprehensively rejected the UPA. There was unprecedented anger over the UPA’s corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis. India’s self-confidence was at an all-time low and the people of India wanted to rid the nation of such decay and pessimism.

“Wishing all political parties and candidates the very best for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We may belong to different parties but our aim must be the same- the development of India and empowerment of every Indian!

“The last five years have shown that with the blessings and participation of 130 crore Indians, what was earlier deemed impossible has now become possible. 2019 polls are about a spirit of confidence and positivity with which India is fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

“Today, the people of India know that it is possible to: Become the fastest growing economy. Give a befitting reply to terror. Eliminate poverty at a record pace. Make India Swachh. Remove corruption and punish the corrupt. Ensure inclusive and extensive development.

“Today: 50 crore Indians have access to good quality and free healthcare. 42 crore people of unorganised sector have access to old-age pension. 12 crore farmer households get yearly monetary support of Rs. 6000. Crores of middle class families are exempt from income tax.

“India is proud that: 2.5 crore families have electricity for the first time. 7 crore households have smoke-free kitchens. 1.5 crore Indians got their own homes. These, and many other instances show that with the right approach and futuristic policies, nothing is impossible!,” the Prime Minister tweeted through the @narendramodi handle.

“Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, NDA seeks your blessings again. We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India. PhirEkBaarModiSarkar,” he adds.