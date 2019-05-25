Narendra Modi to seek mother’s blessings on Sunday

National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek the blessings of his mother on Sunday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

On Monday, he will be in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha seat he retained in the elections by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

Gujarat
