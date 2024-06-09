ADVERTISEMENT

Narendra Modi sworn in as Prime Minister for third consecutive term

Updated - June 09, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 07:41 pm IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to the Prime Minister.

PTI

Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister at the forecourt of the Rashtrapathi Bhavan in New Delhi on June 9, 2024.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 9.

Narendra Modi swearing-in | Follow live updates

Mr. Modi, 73, first became Prime Minister in 2014 and then returned to office in 2019.

The rise and journey of Narendra Modi: Timeline

He is the second Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to have won a third consecutive term.

Elections that shaped India | 2014: The year Narendra Modi rose to power

Top leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region — Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif — were special guests at the function.

In addition to political leaders and eminent persons from different walks of life, members from the transgender community as well as sanitation workers and labourers, who were involved in the construction of the new parliament building, also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Modi and the new Council of Ministers.

Nearly 9,000 people were estimated to be present at the forecourts of the Rashtrapati Bhavan to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

