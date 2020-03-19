Live | Janata curfew on March 22 between 7 am and 9 pm, says Modi

19 March 2020 20:01 IST

The Prime Minister also wants the nation to applaud at 5 pm that day the selfless work of essential services personnel.

As the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation. He announced a Janata Curfew between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on March 22. Plus he also asked the citizens to publicly applaud at 5 p.m. that day from their homes the selfless work of those who worked during the time of the pandemic putting the public interest over theirs.

The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed four lives so far in the country.

The next 15 days are important in stopping the spread of the disease, and the Prime Minister’s upcoming speech is expected to address the same.

Here are the live updates:

8 p.m.

Modi advocates determination, patience

This natural calamity has affected the whole world. In the last two months, we have been hearing concerning news from around the world.

Even WW I and II did not involve as many countries as Corona Virus has done.

I have come here to demand something for you.

I want your time.

Science has not been able to find a treatment or vaccine for coronavirus. In such a situation, concern is natural.

In the worst-hit countries, there has been a sudden explosion after the initial few days.

Some countries have taken decisive steps, and have managed the situation by carrying out isolation. The citizens' contribution has been important for this.

As citizens we must resolve that we will perform our duty and follow the directions of the central government. We will avoid being infected and save others from being infected.

Social distancing is paramount to tackle this situation. To not follow these guidelines would be an injustice to your family and loved ones. Leave your house only if it is essential.

Senior citizens above 60-64 should stay at home.

In the past, during situations of war, villages and towns were blacked out and people used to be on a vigil. I urge each citizen to abide by a 'citizen-curfew'- a curfew by the citizens, for the citizens. Starting March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, everyone should stay at home, except for people in the essential services.

The success of the curfew will prepare us for future challenges.

All community and religious organisations should guide the people in following this curfew.

This citizen curfew will tell us how prepared we are to deal with this pandemic.

In the last two months, lakhs of people in hospitals, airports, delivery services have been serving others selflessly by not taking care of themselves.

On March 22, Sunday, 5 p.m., we will stand at our doors and windows thank them for 5 minutes.

We need to ensure that the burden on our paramedical staff, medical services is not increased. Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If it is unavoidable, go to your family doctor or consult them over phone.

If you have a surgery scheduled, I urge you to postpone it.

Centre to constitute COVID-19 Economic Task Force

This pandemic is also affecting the economy. Under the Finance Minister, the Centre has planned to constitute a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. The task force will ensure that steps taken to fight economic troubles amid the pandemic are successful.

In these troubled times, I urge people to also care about people working on daily wages. They too have families to sustain.

I also advise you to not go into panic buying of essentials.

I am confident that in future, we as citizens will continue abiding by our duties.

We need to stand together, help each other, and fight this epidemic.

I hope India emerges as a winner from this calamity.

In the upcoming Navratri festival, we should exercise added restraint.