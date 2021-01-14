Narendra Modi pens Gujarati poem eulogising sun on Makar Sankranti

The poem says, “Today is the day to pay respect to the one relentless mover who travels without taking any break for the welfare of all.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a poem on Makar Sankranti singing the glory of the sun. The poem says, “Today is the day to pay respect to the one relentless mover who travels without taking any break for the welfare of all.”

Mr. Modi tweeted the poem written in Gujarati, his mother tongue, after extending greetings to people on Makar Sankranti which was celebrated on January 14.

The PM later tweeted a Hindi translation of the poem.

The poem starts by glorifying the sky.

First few lines say: "Aabh Ma Avsar ane Aabh Ma J Ambar, Suraj No Tap Same Aabh Ma ane Chandni Relai A J Aabh Ma (The sky gives us this occasion as it represents the entire horizon in which the Sun shines and the Moon also shines)."

The poem goes on to describe other avenues of the sky, including stars, and says "Those who have sky high dreams can achieve higher goals, while those who have low level dreams are like stones and pebbles who face a lot of problems".

The poem, among all the factors of the sky, then singles out the sun for high praise.

It says, "The sun walks on the path of austerity, it travels relentlessly, without any break with a hope of doing good to others." It further says: "Today is the day to offer tarpan (water) to the sun, I bow down to the sun."

The PM has penned many poems in Gujarati, and released a book of poems also.

Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. Mr. Modi greeted people in various languages on Twitter as this harvest festival is celebrated in different ways and names in the country. "It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature,” Mr. Modi tweeted.