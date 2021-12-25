Narendra Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

New Delhi:

“Atal Ji devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 25, paid tributes to former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress Prime Minister to have served a full term in office.

Man of the Masses: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Vajpayee, describing him as the “man of the masses”.

“One of the tallest Indian leaders, Atalji was an eminent Parliamentarian, able administrator, prolific writer, mesmerising orator and above all, a great human being,” the Vice-President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Mr. Naidu.

Vajpayee, the Vice-President said, brought systemic changes in governance to improve the lives of the people. He will always be remembered for strengthening democracy and ushering in a connectivity revolution in the country, Mr. Naidu added.

Vajpayee’s birth anniversary is also observed as ‘Good Governance Day’ since 2014.

To mark the occasion, people should resolve to empower every Indian by ensuring good governance at all levels, Mr. Naidu said.

The Vice-President also paid tributes to freedom fighter and reformer Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary. Malviya was born on this day in 1861 in Allahabad.

“He was a passionate educationist, erudite scholar and a social reformer. He will always be remembered for his remarkable contribution to the field of education,” Mr. Naidu said.

Vajpayee was a litterateur, sensitive poet: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow on the eve of Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.

On the occasion, Mr. Adityanath said, “Atalji rose above party lines and was respected by people from the ruling party and the Opposition. His journey of six decades in public life has been without any stain. Politics without principles can have no place in the social life. He never compromised with the values and ideals.” The Chief Minister also said the traditions of Vajpayee have been emulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is continuously working as a true ‘karmayogi’ in the interest of the country and for the welfare of its citizens.

Mr. Adityanath also said Vajpayee was a litterateur, sensitive poet and his personality and acts continue to inspire everyone. Poet Kumar Vishvas presented the memories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee titled ‘Atal Ram Sankalp, Apne-Apne Ram’, the Uttar Pradesh government said, in a statement issued in Lucknow.

‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ truly suits Vajpayee: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday hailed Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying that he was the only leader after Jawaharlal Nehru who was appreciated by people across the country and added that the ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ slogan truly suits him.

Mr. Raut’s statement was apparently targetted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had assumed office in 2014 with the motto of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ [collective efforts, inclusive growth.]

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr. Raut said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a pivotal role in cementing the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ line truly suits him.”

“Vajpayee was the only second leader in India, who was appreciated across the country after Jawaharlal Nehru. May it be Nagaland or Puducherry, there were people who respected Vajpayee,” he said.

Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani were the two major pillars of the BJP, who helped the party spread across the country, Mr. Raut said.