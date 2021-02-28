Jal Shakti Ministry to launch 'Catch the Rain' campaign: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi

28 February 2021 11:45 IST

PM conveyed his greetings on National Science Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about water conservation on his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme. He said that in few days, Jal Shakti Ministry will launch 'Catch the Rain' campaign. We have to understand our collective responsibility towards water conservation, he said.

Mr. Modi asked the youth to never hesitate in doing something new. He conveyed his greetings on National Science Day, and said let us make science more popular across India.

“There is a lot of talk of chia seeds. In India, it is mostly imported but now we are becoming a Atma nirbhar,” he said, giving the example of a farmer in Barabanki growing chia seeds. “When people feel proud of indigenous products then Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not just remain economic programme but becomes national spirit.”

Mr. Modi also said that 112 species of birds have been found during the latest bird census at Kaziranga National park.

Asked by a listener if there is something he could not achieve that we would have wanted to, PM said it is that he could not learn the beautiful Tamil language. “We must promote commentary in local languages particularly for Indian sports,” he said.

He ended his address by wishing students the best for upcoming exams and reminding everyone to keep following Covid protocols.