Ukraine war and the Indo-Pacific situation to figure in Modi-Biden talks

June 16, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The war in Ukraine is expected to be among the major talking points when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets U.S. President Joe Biden next week in Washington DC. A source said the Ukraine war was a “priority conversation” as the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday announced Mr. Modi’s two-nation visit covering the U.S. and Egypt from June 20 to 25.

“The Russia-Ukraine war, especially the impact of the conflict will definitely be a priority conversation from our side,” said a high level source privy to the details of the Prime Ministerial visit. India has maintained a neutral position over the war in Ukraine and has taken energy ties with Russia to an unprecedented level despite stiff opposition from the G-7 countries. India has been maintaining that the war has generated a commodities crisis impacting energy and fertilisers that are important for the countries of the Global South. The Indo-Pacific and “challenges” facing the countries of the region are also expected to be included in the discussion.

According to the official announcement, Mr. Modi’s ‘State Visit’ to the U.S. is scheduled from June 21 to 23. The visit will begin in New York where Mr. Modi will lead the events marking the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters on June 21. Started in 2014, the International Day of Yoga has become one of the major events under the annual calendar of activities at the UN.

“The Prime Minister will thereafter travel to Washington where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet Mr. Biden to continue their high-level dialogue,” the official announcement stated. Mr. Modi will address a Joint Sitting of the U.S. Congress.

U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and President Biden will host a state dinner in honour of the visiting Indian leader the same evening. The bilateral interaction will then move to a luncheon to be jointly hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The source said that a major component of the visit will be the focus on fine tuning the American regulatory system to turn it into an “enabler” of critical and emerging technologies like AI, high power computing and quantum computing that are part of the “new domain of technology”. The iCET (U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology) launched by Mr. Biden and Mr. Modi in Tokyo in May 2022 is expected to serve a similar role for the Indian economy as the post-COVID recovery rolls on.

The official release said, Mr. Modi will meet several CEOs, professionals and “other stakeholders” during his stay in New York and Washington. He will also meet members of the Indian community during his stay in the U.S.

The visit to the U.S. will be followed by Mr. Modi’s ‘State Visit’ to Egypt. This is a reciprocation of the visit by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi that took place in January this year. Mr. El-Sisi who graced this year’s Republic Day festivities here as the Chief Guest had extended the invite to Mr. Modi during his stay. “Relations between India and Egypt are based on ancient trade and economic linkages as well as cultural and deep-rooted people-to-people ties. During the state visit of Mr. Sisi in January 2023, it was agreed to elevate the relation to a ‘Strategic Partnership’,” the official release said.

Mr. Modi will meet members of the Egyptian government, prominent personalities and members of the Indian community in Cairo.