PM introduces Ministers in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday introduced his Council of Ministers in the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Budget session.

The Prime Minister read out the names of 24 Cabinet Ministers, nine Ministers of State with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State, along with their portfolios.

Copies of 10 ordinances, including the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance, as promulgated by the President on February 21, 2019, were laid on the table of the House.

On Wednesday, Mr. Modi introduced the Ministers in the Lok Sabha after all the elected members took the oath.