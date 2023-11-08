HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

He has no shame: PM Modi slams Nitish Kumar’s remark on women

PM Modi was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna ahead of the November 17 Assembly elections.

November 08, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - BHOPAL

Mehul Malpani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Guna district, on Nov. 8, 2023. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also seen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Guna district, on Nov. 8, 2023. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his ‘derogatory’ remarks linking educated women to his State’s fertility rate. Speaking in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Modi also slammed the leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc for not speaking out against Mr. Kumar’s statements. 

“Those who watch TV would have noticed an event. A very senior leader of the INDI Alliance, who is carrying the flag of the coalition and is playing various games to dethrone the current Central government, said such vulgar things in a language which nobody can imagine, in the Assembly where mothers and sisters were present,” Mr. Modi said, speaking at a rally in Guna.

ALSO READ
BJP feeling threatened due to INDIA’s unity, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

“He has no shame,” the PM added.

‘Mysogynistic, vulgar’

Mr. Modi was referring to Mr. Kumar’s remarks on birth control in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday. “The husband’s acts lead to more births. But with education, a woman knows how to restrain him. This is the reason the numbers [of births] are coming down. Earlier it [the fertility rate] was 4.3, but it has now reached 2.9. And soon we will reach 2,” Mr. Kumar had said.

ALSO READ
Congress wants to complain to EC over free ration scheme extension, let them commit this 'sin': PM Modi

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which has termed them as “misogynistic, vulgar, sexist and patriarchal”, leading Mr. Kumar to apologise on Wednesday. 

‘Insult to women’

“Not one leader of the INDI Alliance is ready to speak a word against such an insult to mothers and sisters,” Mr. Modi said.

“Those who keep such a view towards women, can they do any good to you? Can they protect your honour, can they respect you?” the Prime Minister asked the women in the crowd. “How low will you stoop? You are getting the nation insulted in the world,” he added. 

The Prime Minister has been on an election tour of Madhya Pradesh, which goes to the polls in less than ten days.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.