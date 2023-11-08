He has no shame: PM Modi slams Nitish Kumar’s remark on women

November 08, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - BHOPAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his ‘derogatory’ remarks linking educated women to his State’s fertility rate. Speaking in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Modi also slammed the leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc for not speaking out against Mr. Kumar’s statements.

“Those who watch TV would have noticed an event. A very senior leader of the INDI Alliance, who is carrying the flag of the coalition and is playing various games to dethrone the current Central government, said such vulgar things in a language which nobody can imagine, in the Assembly where mothers and sisters were present,” Mr. Modi said, speaking at a rally in Guna.

“He has no shame,” the PM added.

‘Mysogynistic, vulgar’

Mr. Modi was referring to Mr. Kumar’s remarks on birth control in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday. “The husband’s acts lead to more births. But with education, a woman knows how to restrain him. This is the reason the numbers [of births] are coming down. Earlier it [the fertility rate] was 4.3, but it has now reached 2.9. And soon we will reach 2,” Mr. Kumar had said.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which has termed them as “misogynistic, vulgar, sexist and patriarchal”, leading Mr. Kumar to apologise on Wednesday.

‘Insult to women’

“Not one leader of the INDI Alliance is ready to speak a word against such an insult to mothers and sisters,” Mr. Modi said.

“Those who keep such a view towards women, can they do any good to you? Can they protect your honour, can they respect you?” the Prime Minister asked the women in the crowd. “How low will you stoop? You are getting the nation insulted in the world,” he added.

The Prime Minister has been on an election tour of Madhya Pradesh, which goes to the polls in less than ten days.