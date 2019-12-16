Narendra Modi hails armed forces for India’s victory in 1971 Indo-Pak war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the armed forces for India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, saying the history created by the soldiers will be written in golden letters.
On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts.
It also led to the creation of Bangladesh.
“On Vijay Diwas, I pay tributes to the courage, valour and bravery of Indian soldiers. The history that our troops created on this day will be embossed in golden letters,” Mr. Modi tweeted.
December 16 is observed as Vijay Diwas.
