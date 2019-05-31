Narendra Modi government cherishes press freedom, says Prakash Javadekar

Taking over as Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister, Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that “freedom of press is the essence of democracy” and was a value cherished by the Narendra Modi government.

This is the second time he will be handling the Ministry. He had held the position during the first six months of the Modi government’s first tenure.

“Freedom of press is the essence of democracy. We not only recognise it but cherish it. The only instance of curtailment of freedom of press in post-Independent India was during the 1975 Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi,” he said.

Mr. Javadekar said that he was part of the movement helmed by Jai Prakash Narayan to fight the Emergency. “I am very happy that press freedom was restored because of our struggle. I was jailed for 16 months during the movement,” he said.

Mr. Javadekar handled many portfolios during the first tenure of Modi government. He also held the charge of Minister of State with Independent Charge in the Ministry of Environment and Forests for two years. In 2016, he was made the Human Resources Development Minister.

Most recently, he was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in charge of Rajasthan where, just months after the Congress’s victory in the Assembly polls, the BJP managed to sweep the Lok Sabha polls.

He has had a long association with the media, being one of the most visible spokespersons for the party.

“As we all know and media also knows that every freedom comes with responsibilities. I am very sure the media already carries out and works in a responsible manner and will continue to do so in days to come,” Mr. Javadekar added.