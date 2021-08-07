Narendra Modi ensured India’s development despite pandemic, says Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD

07 August 2021 19:50 IST

Home Minister lauds fight against virus under PM’s leadership

India’s development march went ahead despite the pandemic, which has affected the entire world, but India won the battle against COVID-19, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, crediting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for continued development works and the Centre’s effective fight against the virus.

“When the wheel of development came to a halt across the world, in India, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the pace of development continued. We fought strongly against coronavirus and even won the fight, and at the same time, carried on with the development,” the Union Home Minister said in his address delivered virtually to mark the completion of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's five years in office, being celebrated as 'Vikas Divas'.

Mr. Shah also virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects collectively worth ₹5,300 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

The Union Home Minister said projects worth around ₹900 crore of the total project cost of ₹5,300 crore are taken up in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency while projects worth ₹630 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones were laid for other projects worth ₹ 241 crore.

“The fact that the projects worth ₹3,322 crore related to roads, bridges, water and electric supply, houses for the poor etc., being inaugurated today means that they were constructed and completed entirely during the coronavirus pandemic period.

“In Gujarat, the inauguration of projects worth ₹3,322 crore and launching many such projects in the last ten days shows that even during the coronavirus pandemic period, Gujarat ensured that the development never stops,” he added.