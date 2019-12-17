Narendra Modi dares Congress on Citizenship Amendment Act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dared the Congress and its allies to accord citizenship to all the citizens of Pakistan, and restore the provisions under Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, diluted by his government.

Sharpening his attack on the Opposition over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 at an election rally at Barhait in Sahebganj district of Jharkhand, Mr. Modi said, “I challenge the Congress and all its allies that if they have guts, they should make an open announcement that they are ready to accord citizenship to all citizens of Pakistan.”

On Article 370

“Moreover, if the Congress has the courage, it should announce it will restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Modi has abrogated Article 370. Bring the provisions back if you can,” he said.

“The Congress is misleading people. Further, if they have the guts, they should also make a declaration on removing the law enacted against triple talaq. The Congress should accept the challenge,” Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress and its allies of spreading lies about the CAA and instilling fear in Indian Muslims.

“I want to assure you that the CAA will not affect any citizen of India of any religion. Nobody should worry about it. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India,” Mr. Modi said.

‘Guerrilla politics’

Winding up his campaign for the Jharkhand election, he said the Congress should stop “guerrilla politics” by spreading lies.

On the issue of the student agitation against the CAA, Mr. Modi said: “I also want to tell the Congress and its allies to stop the conspiracy of spoiling the future of youth. It will not help anyone. The Congress should not shatter the dreams of parents who sent their wards for higher education by toiling hard in the field.”

“I appeal to all college and university students that they should understand their responsibilities and precious time, and also value the importance of the institutions in which they are studying. They should debate on the decisions taken by government. If they feel [there is] something wrong in it, they should stage demonstrations democratically and make themselves heard. This government acknowledges every issue raised by students,” the Prime Minister said.

“Students also need to understand that some political parties and the so-called ‘urban Naxals’ in the garb of intellectuals should not train guns over their [the students] shoulder for reaping political benefits,” he said, adding “these people only hate Modi”. “The Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties are different only in their names, but their philosophy and deeds are alike,” the Prime Minister said.