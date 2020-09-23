NationalMumbai 23 September 2020 21:04 IST
Narendra Modi, Dadi of Shaheen Bagh, Ayushmann Khurana listed among TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people
Updated: 23 September 2020
Joining these three on the list are two Indian-origin personalities — Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, and London-based doctor Ravindra Gupta, who found a cure for AIDS.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bilkis, the ‘Dadi of Shaheen Bagh’, a Delhi neighbourhood that became the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests and National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana are the three Indians featured by the TIME magazine on its annual list of 100 most influential people in the world.
