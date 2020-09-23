National

Narendra Modi, Dadi of Shaheen Bagh, Ayushmann Khurana listed among TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people

A screenshot from the TIME magazine site. Photo: time.com/collection/100-most-influential-people-2020/

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bilkis, the ‘Dadi of Shaheen Bagh’, a Delhi neighbourhood that became the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests and National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana are the three Indians featured by the TIME magazine on its annual list of 100 most influential people in the world.

Joining these three on the list are two Indian-origin personalities — Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, and London-based doctor Ravindra Gupta, who found a cure for AIDS.

