Narendra Modi Cabinet: Amit Shah gets Home, Nirmala Sitharaman is the Finance Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, with newly sworn cabinet ministers greet the invitees at the end of the swearing in ceremony at the forecourt of presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, with newly sworn cabinet ministers greet the invitees at the end of the swearing in ceremony at the forecourt of presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 30, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Defence goes to Rajnath and former diplomat Jaishankar is the new External Affairs Minister.

BJP president Amit Shah is the new Union Home Minister and former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister. Former Home Minister Rajnath Singh takes over Defence and former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will take care of External Affairs.

The allocation of portfolios to newly sworn-in members of the Council of Ministers, announced on Friday, shows more of a juggle in the top four Ministries, with other portfolios largely remaining with those who held them in the outgoing government. 

Smriti Irani has been allotted Women and Child Development in addition to Textiles which she held earlier. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal have retained Law, Petroleum and Railways respectively. 

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was a Minister of State in the last government, is now a Cabinet Minister for “Jal Shakti”, which will —  as pointed out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP’s manifesto launch in April — be a priority area for the new government. The crucial Agriculture Ministry has been allotted to Narendra Singh Tomar. He will also hold Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. 

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is the new Minister for Human Resources, while Prakash Javadekar has been made the Environment and Forests Minister. 

The allocation appears to be a mix of bold change in the top four of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) with a status quo in the rest.

Here is the list of Ministers and their portfolios:

Name

Portfolio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister and in charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; all important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

Rajnath Singh

Minister for Defence.

Amit Shah

Minister for Home Affairs.

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Minister for Road Transport and Highways; and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

D.V. Sadananda Gowda

Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister for Finance; and Minister for Corporate Affairs.

Ram Vilas Paswan

Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Narendra Singh Tomar

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister for Rural Development; and Minister for Panchayati Raj.

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Minister for Law and Justice; Minister for Communications; and Minister for Electronics and Information Technology.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Minister for Food Processing Industries.

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

S. Jaishankar

Minister for External Affairs.

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

Minister for Human Resources Development.

Arjun Munda

Minister for Tribal Affairs.

Smriti Irani

Minister for Women and Child Development; and Minister for Textiles.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Minister for Health and Family Welfare; Minister for Science and Technology; and Minister for Earth Sciences.

Prakash Javadekar

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Piyush Goyal

Minister for Railways; and Minister for Commerce and Industry.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister for Steel.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minister for Minority Affairs.

Pralhad Joshi

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs; Minister for Coal; and Minister for Mines.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey

Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Arvind Sawant

Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.

Giriraj Singh

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Minister for 'Jal Shakti'.


 

 

 

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Rao Inderjit Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.

Shripad Yesso Naik

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Prahalad Singh Patel

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.

Raj Kumar Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Hardeep Singh Puri

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Mansukh L. Mandaviya

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

 

Ministers of State

Faggansingh Kulaste

Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

General (Retd.) V. K. Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Krishan Pal

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Raosaheb Danve

Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

G. Kishan Reddy

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Purushottam Rupala

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

Babul Supriyo

Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Anurag Thakur

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Suresh Angadi

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Nityanand Rai

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ratanlal Kataria

Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

V. Muraleedharan

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Renuka Singh Saruta

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Som Parkash

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Rameswar Teli

Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Kailash Choudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Debasree Chaudhuri

Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

 

