Narendra Modi Cabinet: Amit Shah gets Home, Nirmala Sitharaman is the Finance Minister

BJP president Amit Shah is the new Union Home Minister and former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister. Former Home Minister Rajnath Singh takes over Defence and former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will take care of External Affairs.
The allocation of portfolios to newly sworn-in members of the Council of Ministers, announced on Friday, shows more of a juggle in the top four Ministries, with other portfolios largely remaining with those who held them in the outgoing government.
Smriti Irani has been allotted Women and Child Development in addition to Textiles which she held earlier. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal have retained Law, Petroleum and Railways respectively.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was a Minister of State in the last government, is now a Cabinet Minister for “Jal Shakti”, which will — as pointed out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP’s manifesto launch in April — be a priority area for the new government. The crucial Agriculture Ministry has been allotted to Narendra Singh Tomar. He will also hold Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is the new Minister for Human Resources, while Prakash Javadekar has been made the Environment and Forests Minister.
The allocation appears to be a mix of bold change in the top four of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) with a status quo in the rest.
Here is the list of Ministers and their portfolios:
Name
Portfolio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister and in charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; all important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
Rajnath Singh
Minister for Defence.
Amit Shah
Minister for Home Affairs.
Nitin Jairam Gadkari
Minister for Road Transport and Highways; and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
D.V. Sadananda Gowda
Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Nirmala Sitharaman
Minister for Finance; and Minister for Corporate Affairs.
Ram Vilas Paswan
Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Narendra Singh Tomar
Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister for Rural Development; and Minister for Panchayati Raj.
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Minister for Law and Justice; Minister for Communications; and Minister for Electronics and Information Technology.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Minister for Food Processing Industries.
Thaawar Chand Gehlot
Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.
S. Jaishankar
Minister for External Affairs.
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
Minister for Human Resources Development.
Arjun Munda
Minister for Tribal Affairs.
Smriti Irani
Minister for Women and Child Development; and Minister for Textiles.
Dr. Harsh Vardhan
Minister for Health and Family Welfare; Minister for Science and Technology; and Minister for Earth Sciences.
Prakash Javadekar
Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister for Information and Broadcasting.
Piyush Goyal
Minister for Railways; and Minister for Commerce and Industry.
Dharmendra Pradhan
Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister for Steel.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Minister for Minority Affairs.
Pralhad Joshi
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs; Minister for Coal; and Minister for Mines.
Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey
Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Arvind Sawant
Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.
Giriraj Singh
Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Minister for 'Jal Shakti'.
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Rao Inderjit Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.
Shripad Yesso Naik
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.
Dr. Jitendra Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.
Kiren Rijiju
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
Prahalad Singh Patel
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.
Raj Kumar Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Hardeep Singh Puri
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Mansukh L. Mandaviya
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Ministers of State
Faggansingh Kulaste
Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.
Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
General (Retd.) V. K. Singh
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Krishan Pal
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Raosaheb Danve
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
G. Kishan Reddy
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Purushottam Rupala
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Ramdas Athawale
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.
Babul Supriyo
Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Anurag Thakur
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Suresh Angadi
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
Nityanand Rai
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Ratanlal Kataria
Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
V. Muraleedharan
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
Renuka Singh Saruta
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Som Parkash
Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Rameswar Teli
Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
Kailash Choudhary
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Debasree Chaudhuri
Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.