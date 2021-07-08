  • The Package

Narendra Modi Cabinet 2.0

President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath to Cabinet Ministers, at a swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

In a major shake up of his Council of Ministers almost midway through his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw the swearing-in of 43 Ministers (new and seven promotions to Cabinet rank) and dropped 12 Ministers (seven Cabinet and five Ministers of State) including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s new Health Minister would be newly elevated Cabinet Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Government sources have termed it an effort by Mr. Modi to strike a balance between political messaging of including MPs from various regional centres as well as from marginalised communities and beefing up the skill set of the ministries with professionally and educationally qualified additions.

In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
Cabinet reshuffle attempts inclusion, political messaging
PM Modi's Cabinet reshuffle, Live updates | Scindia, Sonowal take oath as Prasad, Javadekar and others quit
List of Ministers and their portfolios in Narendra Modi's cabinet
Cabinet reshuffle | Chirag Paswan opposes Paras’ appointment as Union Minister
Cabinet reshuffle | An admission that Modi government failed to manage pandemic: Congress
Cabinet reshuffle | Inductions from U.P. reflect BJP’s focus on caste equations ahead of 2022 polls
Sadananda Gowda: Constant decline in political career of a veteran
Analysis | Seeds of political battle lines drawn for 2024 in Cabinet overhaul
Cabinet reshuffle | Pokhriyal cites health reason, Gangwar leaves a suspense
Cabinet berths with an eye on next Assembly polls in Gujarat
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a victim, says Mamata Banerjee
Cabinet shuffle aimed at weakening Sena’s grip in Maharashtra’s key areas
BJP attempts to cater to different regions, ethnicities from Bengal in Cabinet rejig
Harsh Vardhan, Javadekar, Prasad resign as Union Ministers ahead of Cabinet reshuffle
Second Malayali in Union Cabinet
Murugan rewarded for work as T.N. BJP chief
Lekhi in, Harsh Vardhan all set for Delhi return
Coastal region gets a Central Minister in its true sense
TRENDING TODAY