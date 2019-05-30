National

Narendra Modi Cabinet 2.0: Smriti Irani booked seat from Amethi

Ms. Irani nurtured the constituency to shock Rahul Gandhi.

Smriti Irani, whose meteoric rise in the BJP saw her become the Human Resource and Information & Broadcasting Minister during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term, is someone who never gives up.

After losing to Rahul Gandhi in 2014, she continued to nurture Amethi in the past five years, helping her reap rich electoral dividends — she emerged a giant-killer of 2019 defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his pocket borough.

Throughout her campaigning, Mr. Irani said the people of Amethi wanted change and development and would vote for Mr. Modi.

