Narendra Modi assures Rahul Gandhi all help to deal with Kerala floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the Centre would provide assistance to the State authorities to deal with landslides due to the floods in Kerala.

Mr. Gandhi, who represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, spoke with the Prime Minister, seeking the Centre’s assistance to deal with the severe floods.

“Wayanad MP @RahulGandhi spoke to the Prime Minister seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad. The PM has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster,” tweeted Mr. Gandhi.

Soeaking to reporters late on Thursday, Mr. Gandhi said he had already spoken to the Chief Ministers and Collectors of three districts under his constituency.

“I wanted to go but a Collector told me that it will affect rescue operations,” Mr. Gandhi said.

“I want to tell the people of Wayanad that I am with them and will be visiting soon,” he added.

In a tweet, Mr. Gandhi also asked Congress workers to help out in flood relief and rescue operations.

“The flood situation in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam & Bihar is grim, with lakhs of citizens stranded or displaced. I request Congress Party workers in the affected states to do all they can to help those in need and pray that the flood waters soon subside,” he tweeted on Thursday.