Narendra Modi, Amit Shah directly involved in augmenting oxygen supply, Centre tells Supreme Court

NEW DELHI

27 April 2021 20:19 IST

An affidavit spanning over 200 pages said the Centre “is augmenting the oxygen supply on a war-footing, evolving and implementing innovative measures”.

The government has informed the Supreme Court that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are “directly involved” in augmenting the oxygen supply on a “war-footing”.

An affidavit spanning over 200 pages said the Centre, with "the active and constant supervision and direct involvement of the Honourable Prime Minister and the Honourable Home Minister, is augmenting the oxygen supply on a war footing evolving and implementing innovative measures".

“Resultantly, more and more medical oxygen is generated and is being made available every day, keeping not just existing requirements but potential future requirements,” the Centre claimed.

The affidavit said efforts are being made to import oxygen not only through diplomatic channels but also “personal intervention of political executive.”

The affidavit listed several steps to increase oxygen production, which includes issuing licences to industrial gas manufacturers to manufacture medical oxygen; enhancing production in steel plants and other initiatives through Ministry of Steel; enhancing production of medical oxygen from other manufacturers; restricting industrial use of oxygen; augmentation in availability of tankers; and commissioning of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants.