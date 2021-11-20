Narendra Giri death: CBI charges Anand Giri, 2 others with criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide

Acharya Narendra Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad

The CBI on Saturday filed its charge sheet in the case of death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairman Acharya Narendra Giri against his disciple Anand Giri and two others, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed in a court in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, the CBI has charged Mr Giri, priest of Allahabad's Bade Hanuman Temple Addhya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari with criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide, they said.

Acharya Narendra Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on September 20.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm