Naredra Modi, Mamata Banerjee condole death of Swami Shivamayananda

Swami Shivamayananda. File.

Kolkata

13 June 2021 01:15 IST

He passed away due to COVID-19 related complications on Friday night

Vice-President of Ramakrishna Math and Mission Swami Shivamayananda died at a city hospital on Friday night due to COVID-19 related complications.

“We are sorry to announce the passing of revered Swami Shivamayanandaji Maharaj, Vice-President, Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, at Seva Pratishthan, Kolkata, today [Friday] at 9.05 p.m. due to severe COVID pneumonia. He was 86,” the Ramakrishna Math and Mission said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences. “Swami Shivamayanandaji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math was actively involved in a wide range of community service initiatives focused on social empowerment. His contributions to the worlds of culture and spirituality will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti,” he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences and said Swami Shivamayanandaji Maharaj’s death has created a “void in the spiritual world”. She said his teaching will be remembered by the followers of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission.