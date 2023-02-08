Narcotics worth ₹4.7 crore seized, 62 trafficking victims rescued in January: Railways

February 08, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a month-long drive across India, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered narcotics worth ₹4.7 crore and arrested 83 peddlers. In addition, the RPF said that it had rescued 35 boys and 27 girls from the clutches of human traffickers. As many as 19 traffickers were handed over to the respective law enforcement agencies, for taking suitable legal action.

Between 2020 to 2022, up to 4,556 cases had been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with a recovery of ₹66.53 crore.

The RPF conducts the drug seizures under Operation Narcos and rescues trafficking victims under Operation AAHT.

In an official statement, the RPF said, “Railways have outsourced many of their works and services to outside agencies and contractors. This has resulted in many outsiders operating in railway premises and in trains. Incidents have been reported, wherein, these outsourced staff have indulged in activities which are illegal and criminal cases have been registered against them.”

The statement further said that the RPF was working on a mission mode to ensure that the credentials and criminal antecedents of all the persons engaged in contractual work in the Railways, were verified from the concerned police and only the persons having no criminal antecedents were allowed in the railway system. “A focused initiative in this regard was taken and the contractors were directed to comply with the condition of Police Verification of their staff,” it said.