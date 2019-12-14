National

Narcotics Control Bureau busts international drugs cartel worth ₹1,300 crore

File photo of cocaine packets   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted an international drugs cartel with the arrest of nine people and seizure of narcotics worth about ₹1,300 crore, officials said on December 14.

The anti-narcotics agency said it seized on December 13 one of the largest quantity of Cocaine in the country, at 20 Kgs, from a drugs syndicate spread across Delhi, the national capital region, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, with global links in Australia, Canada, the U.S., Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Columbia, Malaysia and Nigeria.

Sharing preliminary inputs, officials said five Indians, an American, an Indonesian and two Nigerians have been arrested in this operation. The syndicate used India as both destination and transit for cocaine consignments, they said.

The seized drug in India has international value of ₹100 crore and the total worth of the seizure effected from this cartel is ₹1,300 crore.

The source of 55 kg of cocaine and 200 kg of methamphetamine that was seized in Australia has also been unearthed as part of this operation, officials said.

