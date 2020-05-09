Narco-terrorist with links to Kashmir groups arrested

In a joint operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab and Haryana police arrested Ranjit Singh, an alleged narco-terrorist, at Sirsa in Haryana on Saturday.

In a statement, the NIA said Singh was acting as a conduit for Pakistan-based groups to push drugs into India, and the money generated was used for terror activities.

The NIA said Singh alias Rana and another accused Iqbal Singh alias Shera were the prime accused in a case registered by the NIA last year in connection with the seizure of 532 kg of heroin hidden in a consignment of rock salt imported from Pakistan.

The seizure was made by Customs officials at the Attari border checkpoint on June 29 last. “Investigation revealed that Pakistan- based entities are smuggling narcotics from Pakistan into the Indian territory by hiding them in sacks of rock salt imported from Pakistan. This is done through an elaborate network of importers, custom house agents and transporters, and the operation is financed through illegal international hawala channels,” the statement said.

The NIA said the seized consignment was part of five consignments of drugs, of which four had been smuggled into India. The first charge sheet was submitted by the NIA on December 27 last against 15 accused persons, including Singh, who had been absconding since then.

The NIA said Singh was also the prime accused in the recent unearthing of a Hizb-ul Mujahideen terror-funding module with the arrest by the Punjab police of suspect Hilal Ahmad Wagay on April 25 with ₹29 lakh. “This money was being transported to the Kashmir Valley to be handed over to Riyaz Naikoo, chief operational commander of the Hizb-ul Mujahideen,” the NIA said. Naikoo was killed in a gunfight with security forces earlier this week.

The NIA said Singh and his five brothers were involved in drugs smuggling for many years. He has nine cases registered against him.

“The NIA investigation has revealed that Pakistan-based terrorist organisations are using narcotic trade to generate funds for terror activities in India. The proceeds of narcotic trade are transferred to Kashmir Valley through couriers and Hawala channel for terrorist purposes,” the NIA said.