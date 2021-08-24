Narayan Rane arrest violates constitutional values: Nadda

NEW DELHI

24 August 2021 19:21 IST

BJP comes out in support of arrested Union Minister

BJP on Tuesday came out strongly in support of Union Minister Narayan Rane, who has been arrested by Maharashtra police after he made comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The party’s national president J.P. Nadda termed the arrest “a violation of constitutional values”.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Nadda said, “The arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane ji by the Maharashtra government is a violation of constitutional values. We will neither be scared nor suppressed by such action. These people are troubled by the immense support the BJP is getting in the Jan-Aashirvad Yatra. We will continue to fight democratically, the yatra will continue.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the arrest a “murder of democracy”.

Advertising

Advertising

“This is a serious matter and a matter of concern. This is the murder of democracy. He must have said some words which could have been avoided. But is this the tolerance of the Uddhav government, is this the law,” Mr Patra said, addressing a presser in New Delhi on the issue.

Mr Patra further said, “Some ministers of Maharashtra are saying that the law has to be followed, but is there a law to pelt stones at BJP offices? Is it law to put people’s lives at risk? Is it law to file 30-40 FIRs against a minister?"

Mr. Patra referred to cases registered against ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray government and compared them to the precipitate action against Mr Rane.

“There are cases against 27 ministers out of 42 of the Maharashtra government. There are allegations of recovery on Anil Deshmukh, there are many allegations against Anil Parab too. Were they arrested, did the police go to their homes,” he asked.