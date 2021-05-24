Narada case: CBI approaches Supreme Court against HC order to place four Trinamool leaders under house arrest

The Calcutta High Court has referring the case to a Bench of five judges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court direction to place under house arrest four Trinamool Congress leaders accused in the Narada sting tapes case.

On Friday, following a split verdict on the bail of Sovan Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra, a Division Bench of the High Court ordered them to be put under house arrest while referring the case to a Bench of five judges.

The four have been in custody since May 17.

Also Read Who are the four arrested in Narada sting video case?

The agency moved the Supreme Court some time before midnight on Sunday.

The judges of the High Court Division Bench — presided by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal — had differed in its opinion over vacating a stay given by it on the bail granted by a CBI court to Ministers Mukherjee and Hakim, TMC MLA Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Chatterjee.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Arijit Banerjee, finally directed that the leaders, placed under judicial remand so far, would remain in house confinement for now.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, had pleaded for a stay on the execution of the order.