Naqvi prays at Haji Ali Dargah, Tripura CM performs yagna

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offering prayers at holy Haji Ali Dargah for well-being and long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mumbai, on January 7, 2022.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday offered prayers at the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai for the “wellbeing and long life” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Naqvi later said that what happened during the Mr. Modi’s recent Punjab visit is not just a breach of security but also a serious case of criminal conspiracy.

“The dynasty is trying to destruct the democracy by political hatred crimes,” the Minister said, without naming the Congress leadership.

“The deliberate criminal negligence during the visit of the world’s popular and admired leader Narendra Modi has made the Congress a cowardly conspiracy clan,” he said.

He said a large number of people offered prayers at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah and Dargah Ajmer Sharif and many other religious places in the country for Modi’s wellbeing.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb performed ‘Maha Mrityunjay Yagna’ at the Kasbeswari Kali temple in Kamalasagar in Sipahijala district on Friday for the long life of Mr. Modi.


